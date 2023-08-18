James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.59 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 18,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 63,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $917.80 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 13.58%. Equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 110.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 327.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

