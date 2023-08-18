JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered JAKKS Pacific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 115,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $194.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.17.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.43 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 4,676.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

