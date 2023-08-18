Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.92-4.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.208-2.229 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.92-$4.99 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $154.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $205.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.62.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

