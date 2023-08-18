Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Lowered to $181.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.62.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.8 %

JKHY stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.04. 271,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,495. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $205.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.