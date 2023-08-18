Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.62.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $157.26. The company had a trading volume of 99,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,226. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $205.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

