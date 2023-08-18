iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,856,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78,307 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,161,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 671,292 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 149,986 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

