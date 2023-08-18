iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after buying an additional 435,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 803,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,357. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

