iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

