iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $477.78. 404,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.42. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

