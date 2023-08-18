iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) is Dohj LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Dohj LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,692 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.43. The company has a market capitalization of $909.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $110.47.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.