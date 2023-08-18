iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,236 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.58% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $408,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

IWF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.97. 895,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,590. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

