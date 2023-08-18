iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 926,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,426,153 shares.The stock last traded at $273.80 and had previously closed at $273.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.63. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,744,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

