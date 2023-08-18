iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $61,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.60. 400,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,366. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $252.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.45 and a 200-day moving average of $231.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

