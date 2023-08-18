iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,699 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.24% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 153,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,177. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

