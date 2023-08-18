iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 101.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,514 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 432,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,677,000 after buying an additional 95,421 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $438.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,391. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $339.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

