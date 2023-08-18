iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,856 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,890,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

