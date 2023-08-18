iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Pine Ridge Advisers LLC

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.0% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $65.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,119,617 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

