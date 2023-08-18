iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Trimmed by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,687 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,781,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 683,878 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.71. The stock had a trading volume of 337,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.34. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

