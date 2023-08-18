iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

