iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 4.3%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 981,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,848,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQ. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

iQIYI Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.62.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $349,044,000,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also

