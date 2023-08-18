Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.22. Ion Energy shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 31,900 shares traded.

Ion Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$14.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.

About Ion Energy

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium deposits in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company also holds interest in the Urgakh Naran lithium brine project that covers an area of over 29,770 hectares located in Dornogovi Province, Mongolia.

