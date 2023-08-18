Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Investors Title from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC traded up $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $152.20. 3,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.89. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $125.80 and a 52 week high of $167.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Investors Title by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Title by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 11.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

