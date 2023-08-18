Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Raised by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after acquiring an additional 172,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,179,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,377 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after buying an additional 4,006,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,458,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after buying an additional 264,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 3,150,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,051. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

