Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $600.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $503.76.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $486.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $476.49 and its 200-day moving average is $443.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $514.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

