International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.26

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.26 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 127.18 ($1.61). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 44,531 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.61, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.37. The stock has a market cap of £268.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,166.67%.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; microbusiness loans; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans, as well as medical and life insurances.

