Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,660,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,975,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,278,638 shares of company stock worth $95,600,016 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at $2,217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 114.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 27.7% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

