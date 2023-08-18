Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Position Decreased by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.
In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,805.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,805.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $622,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at $23,055,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,296,578 shares of company stock worth $116,982,118. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
