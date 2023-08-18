Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. 1,002,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,885. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,589 shares of company stock worth $359,332. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after buying an additional 755,076 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,928,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after buying an additional 579,241 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

