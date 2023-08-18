Insider Selling: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Sells $418,022.53 in Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $33.06 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,629,000 after purchasing an additional 380,241 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

