Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Director Sells $18,025.60 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) Director Lisa W. Hess sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $18,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $26.50 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 1,792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Radian Group

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.