Insider Selling: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $295,750.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $295,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,636.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Walter Field Mclallen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,658 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $103,463.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.93. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.
