Insider Selling: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $295,750.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $295,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,636.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walter Field Mclallen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,658 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $103,463.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.93. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 625.6% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,939 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,375 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 206.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,123 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 192.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,699,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,449,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

