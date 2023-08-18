Insider Selling: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $103,463.10 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $103,463.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,342.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Walter Field Mclallen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 11th, Walter Field Mclallen sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $295,750.00.
Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.
OSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.
