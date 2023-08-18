Insider Selling: Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Damian Gumpel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Olin alerts:

On Thursday, August 10th, Damian Gumpel sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $467,040.00.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,749. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Olin by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after buying an additional 888,221 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLN

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.