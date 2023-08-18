Insider Selling: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Sells 4,941 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Correia sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $71,446.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,019.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

NYSE:ML traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. 18,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,061. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $3.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 10.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

