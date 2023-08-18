Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Sells $165,100.00 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.20.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.