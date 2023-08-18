Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total value of $662,130.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 352,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,807,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.05, for a total value of $442,100.00.

On Monday, August 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $430,000.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.24, for a total value of $430,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $226.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.04. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $135.81 and a 12 month high of $228.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 55.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

Further Reading

