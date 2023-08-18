Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CFO Sells $4,100,000.00 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $298.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Chevron

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

