Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells 14,769 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axonics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXNX traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 823,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 0.41. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Axonics by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 48,794 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Axonics by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Axonics by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

