Insider Selling: AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) President Sells 11,270 Shares of Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $113,714.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 504,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,330.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 13th, Daniel Drees sold 20,771 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $228,688.71.

On Thursday, June 15th, Daniel Drees sold 2,104 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $23,144.00.

AvidXchange stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 1,973,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AvidXchange by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 3,429.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 429,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 417,239 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AvidXchange by 112.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

