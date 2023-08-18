Insider Selling: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) CEO Sells 425 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $17,055.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,721,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.3 %

BATRK stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 233,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlanta Braves in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 434.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.