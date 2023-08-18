Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Assurant Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Assurant stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.
Assurant Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on AIZ
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1,526.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Assurant by 229.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Assurant
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.