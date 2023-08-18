Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Assurant Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1,526.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Assurant by 229.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

