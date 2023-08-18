Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells 202,489 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 202,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $19,939,091.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 297,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,295,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.53. 902,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $103.41.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after acquiring an additional 771,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ares Management by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,938,000 after acquiring an additional 786,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,821,000 after acquiring an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $268,186,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

