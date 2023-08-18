Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Sells $181,110.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,061.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.87 and a beta of 1.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $63.10.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

