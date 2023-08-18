Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Sells $181,110.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,061.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.87 and a beta of 1.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $63.10.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ANI Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.