Insider Buying: Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Buys £31,239 in Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,471 ($44.03) per share, for a total transaction of £31,239 ($39,628.31).

LON WTB opened at GBX 3,429 ($43.50) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. The firm has a market cap of £6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,502.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,406.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,214.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.74) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,300 ($54.55) to GBX 4,400 ($55.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($49.73) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,902.86 ($49.51).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

