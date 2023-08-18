Insider Buying: TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) CEO William E. Siwek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,734.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TPI Composites Price Performance

TPIC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.76. 1,249,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,032. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.76. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 176,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

