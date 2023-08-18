Insider Buying: RareX Limited (ASX:REE) Insider Buys A$11,388.90 in Stock

RareX Limited (ASX:REE – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Hardcastle purchased 277,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,388.90 ($7,395.39).

RareX Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

About RareX

RareX Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, and rare earths deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Cummins Range Rare Earths project located in the East Kimbley region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Sagon Resources Limited and changed its name to RareX Limited in December 2019.

