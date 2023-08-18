Insider Buying: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Acquires $1,018,053.40 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $249.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.10.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

