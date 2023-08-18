Insider Buying: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Acquires $1,018,053.40 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTXGet Free Report) CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $249.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.10.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

