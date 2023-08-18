Insider Buying: Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Insider Purchases 16,949 Shares of Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) insider William (Will) Worsdell bought 16,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £9,999.91 ($12,685.41).

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

EMAN traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 58.30 ($0.74). 145,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.97, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Everyman Media Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 118.48 ($1.50). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.43. The stock has a market cap of £53.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 1.14.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

