Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $90,219.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $90,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,952,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,778,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 37,096 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $547,907.92.

On Monday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,424 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $94,882.48.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,857 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $87,035.02.

On Monday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $70,406.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,525 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $52,557.75.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,679 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $53,823.77.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 146,427 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $2,279,868.39.

On Monday, June 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,801 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $74,559.53.

On Friday, June 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,009 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $109,410.49.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,591 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $70,885.04.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $492.79 million, a PE ratio of -1,487,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -6,800,000.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Donegal Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Donegal Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 838.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.