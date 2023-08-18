Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,299.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. ClearOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 104.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

CLRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ClearOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

